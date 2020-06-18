Alert witness leads to burglary suspect; public help needed in another case

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. WTVQ) – An alert neighbor helps investigators quickly solve the theft of a number of guns.

And in an unrelated case, detectives hope someone can help solve the theft from a nursing home.

In the burglary case, 29-year-old Hershell Johnson, of Campton, is charged with burglary and second-degree criminal mischief for stealing at least eight rifles and shotguns from a home, according to the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, a witness saw a man carrying guns wrapped in a blanket from woods to a silver Pontiac. Detectives developed Johnson as a suspect and with the help of Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies, searched Johnson’s home on KY 191 where they recovered all the stolen items and arrested Johnson, according to the department.

In the other case, the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying this car which was involved in a theft at the Wolfe County nursing home.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 606-668-3569.