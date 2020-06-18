Senate approves Walker to D.C. Appeals Court

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVQ) – The Senate Thursday used rules it changed to approved Kentucky Judge Justin Walker, a protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the second most important appeals court in the nation.

When Walker officially takes the bench, the court will have seven appointees from Democratic presidents and four from Republican presidents.

- Advertisement -

McConnell praised the decision, one he has pushed for months.

Other Kentucky Republicans followed suit.

“Already, Judge Walker has proven how seriously he takes his oath to the Constitution, and I have been proud to support his nomination throughout this process. I am confident he will continue to serve our nation well,” said Sen. Rand Paul.

Related Article: Judge Dismisses Suit By Owners Of Derby DQ Maximum Security

On May 6, 2020, Paul introduced Walker to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee before its hearing on his nomination. Paul praised Walker’s actions to defend churchgoers in Kentucky before Easter and make sure drive-in services could be held in Louisville, saying in his introduction that “it demonstrates his fidelity to our Constitution, even when it is hard, and even in times of crisis.”

Previously, Dr. Paul recommended Judge Walker to the Trump administration to serve as a United States District Judge for Kentucky’s Western District. The Senate confirmed Walker to that position in October 2019.