Woman sentenced to 15-years for sex crimes against child

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Richmond woman was sentenced to 15-years in prison for having sex with an unconscious child, according to the Richmond Register.

The report says 48-year old Barbara Gentry admitted she had sex with a 14-year old who was unconscious at the time because of alcohol intoxication and prescription medication.

The report says Gentry admitted this happened on multiple occasions in 2013. She was arrested by Kentucky State Police in March 2019, according to the report.

Gentry also provided or allowed someone else to provide the teenager with controlled substances other than marijuana, and allowed another person to have sex with the child after the teen was unconscious, according to the Richmond Register.