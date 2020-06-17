UPDATE: State police charge two in Floyd County assault, victim remains critical

UPDATE as of June 17, 2020: According to the Kentucky State Police, the victim in this case remains in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police detectives have arrested two persons in this case.

One person has charges of Assault 1st, and Robbery 1st.

The second person has one charge of Robbery 1st.

The charges come from the evidence and statements collected during the investigation. More charges may be pending as the case develops.

ORIGINAL STORY

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say one person was shot and is in critical condition.

Troopers say a caller reported someone lying in the street on Bobcat Boulevard and Betsy Layne who looked like they had been assaulted.

When first responders got to the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center.

Detectives say they have several leads in this ongoing investigation, but anyone with information is still encouraged to contact KSP at (606)433-7711.