Scott County’s Malea Williams signs to play basketball for Louisville

GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ) – Scott County’s Malea Williams will be wearing red again next year, but it will be Louisville red. Williams announcing on Monday she’s committed and signed to play for the Cardinals. So why wait until June to commit? She says she chose to put academics first.

“I stopped communicating with coaches so I could stay in school and be a kid for awhile,” said Williams. “I feel like when I got all of that controlled, I was able to reopen.”

And when Williams decided she wanted basketball to be a big part of her future, Louisville was her choice.

“At first, I just wanted to graduate and go straight into my major, but I thought about more and I decided to maybe go pro after college,” says Williams. “I felt like I needed a top program. And someone who has great coaches and can get me to the best I can be and Louisville was the closest school for me to pick from.”

This past season Williams was the 11th Region Player of the Year. Her career featured two trips to the KHSAA Sweet Sixteen. She finished her career with 1,347 points and 1,102 rebounds. Another big help was playing with elite talent. Former SC teammates Maliiya Owens and Morgan DeFoor are both D-1 talents.

“Honestly, I think it helped a lot because I’m playing with better competition and practicing with them. I’ve learned a lot from the girls I’ve played with in the past”

Williams knows she’ll have to step her game up to play at a program who has played in a final four and elite eight in the last two seasons.

“Well I’m not gonna lie, at first I was scared. I’m going to be 17 playing against grown women, but at the same I realize that majority of the girls it’s no different from AAU. We’re all going bigger now,” said Williams. “I’ve played against great competition before and I’ve learned a lot from them. And so I’m hoping to go to a new school and I’m hoping to learn more from them and hopefully I’ll be able to put it all together.”

At 6’4”, you can’t teach height, but it’s what Williams can do at her height that helps her excel on the court.

“When I watch taller girls play, our athleticism isn’t the same. So I feel like I’m blessed being able to get up and down the court being 6’4”. My dribbled and stuff could use some work, but I feel like I’m pretty decent.”