Paving to close part of road near Harlan Friday

JACKSON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Weather permitting, a paving project planned for Friday, June 19, will close the ramps at the KY 15 interchange with KY 80 and the Hal Rogers Parkway north of Hazard.

The blacktopping is part of the project to widen KY 15 to four lanes from just north of Morton Boulevard to Lower Second Creek Road. This portion of a major widening project along KY 15 in Perry County is nearly complete; work is continuing on the project to widen and redesign intersections on KY 15 between the Hazard bypass and Morton Boulevard.

While the ramps are closed, drivers can use Morton Boulevard as a detour route. Motorists can also use KY 80 (Combs Road) to access the Hal Rogers Parkway at Exit 56.