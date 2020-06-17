Keeneland catalog for next week’s sale is available

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Horse tracks may be closed to the public but some of their traditional events still are happening.

Next week’s sale at Keeneland is one example.

The catalog for Keeneland’s online Select Horses of Racing Age Sale, to be held Tuesday, June 23, via the new Keeneland Digital Sales Ring platform, is available at keenelanddigital.com or by clicking here.

The catalog features 34 horses, among them Tempers Rising, a 3-year-old filly by Bayern who finished second in the TwinSpires.com Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) on March 21 at Fair Grounds.

Tempers Rising is currently ranked 12th with 47 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks (G1) leaderboard.

Other notable offerings include:

Surf and Turf , a 4-year-old Grade 3-placed son of Kitten’s Joy;

, a 4-year-old Grade 3-placed son of Kitten’s Joy; Ballagh Rocks , a Grade 3-winning son of Stormy Atlantic;

, a Grade 3-winning son of Stormy Atlantic; Juror , a Juddmonte Farms homebred 3-year-old colt by Tapit who was second in his career debut at Tampa Bay on June 1;

, a Juddmonte Farms homebred 3-year-old colt by Tapit who was second in his career debut at Tampa Bay on June 1; Frills , a 4-year-old Candy Ride (ARG) filly who won her last start in March at Turfway;

, a 4-year-old Candy Ride (ARG) filly who won her last start in March at Turfway; Wondrwherecraigis , an undefeated 3-year-old son of Munnings;

, an undefeated 3-year-old son of Munnings; Queen Arella , a 2-year-old Speightster filly who won her career debut by four lengths at Gulfstream in late May; and

, a 2-year-old Speightster filly who won her career debut by four lengths at Gulfstream in late May; and Eloquent Speaker, a 3-year-old filly by Flatter who won her maiden at Belmont on June 12.

Buyers may browse the offerings and digitally inspect each horse via photos and video. Ragozin and Thorograph sheets are among the assets also provided.

Bidding opens at 9 a.m. ET on sale day. Bidding closes on Hip 1 at 2 p.m. and then at increments of approximately every two minutes on subsequent hips.

Buyers are encouraged to register for an account in the Keeneland Digital Sales Ring and request credit one week prior to the sale.

Click here to watch a tutorial video or please follow the steps below:

Step 1 Visit keenelanddigital.com and click REGISTER;

Step 2 Sign up and receive credentials to log in;

Step 3 Log in and click MY ACCOUNT to request credit; and

Step 4 Log in on June 23 to participate in the sale.

Buyers have two options for bidding on the day of the sale: