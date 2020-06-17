Food to go on the field at Whitaker Bank Ballpark, other unique activities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Home to the Lexington Legends and host of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament, Whitaker Bank Ballpark looks a lot different these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Andy Shea, President and CEO of the Legends, says the past few months have been tough, “It’s definitely bizarre and quiet and painful really.”

But Shea they’re finding creative ways to keep the ballpark full of fans and are staying optimistic.

“We’ve got some high school practices starting in the next couple weeks and once June 29th comes, we’ll start having some high scool games and more competitive exhibitions,” said Shea. “We’ve also got a little college baseball. These guys are practicing out here currently and they’ll be out at the ballpark and playing throughout July and into August.”

And you can still get a taste of the ballpark, without a game. Shea says the Kentucky Ale Taproom is open for patrons, “Our restaurant is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.”

If you’re looking for a taste to go, Shea says they started a Homeplate pick-up last week, providing a unique experience, “You drive right onto the field, literally, around our warning track and we’ll deliver your food right to you in your vehicle.”

The Homeplate experience is available every Saturday at 5 p.m.

Shea says they’re trying out new things, like many other minor league teams across the country right now, “We’re seeing what types of ideas and ways to get people to enjoy the ballpark even when we don’t have any games.”

And looking ahead to when the Legends can play, you can make sure you’ve got your gear ready as well as any gifts ahead of Father’s Day, “We’ve got some fun stuff. We do have a specific Father’s Day package.”

