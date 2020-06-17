Beshear: Will have college football, not sure about crowds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday he expects college football will return this fall, but he’s not sure whether fans will.

Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the state returned to a “normal” level Wednesday. And the spike in cases in other states should be a warning to what can happen if Kentuckians don’t stay the course on protective measures, the governor said during his daily briefing.

Beshear reported 170 new cases, pushing the state’s total to 12,995 since March 6. He also reported six additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 518.

Of the deaths, four were in Jefferson County and one each were in Fayette and Clay counties.

Of the total cases, a minimum of 3,444 people have recovered. A total of 415 people currently are hospitalized and 61 are in intensive care. A total of at least 329,710 tests have been done in the state, although some of those are people who have been tested twice.

Of the new cases, 37 are in Jefferson, 18 in Fayette, 7 in Jackson, 8 in Laurel, 5 in Kenton, 3 in Clay, 2 each in Harrison, Pike, Scott, Shelby, and 1 each in Anderson, Fleming, Jessamine, Leichter , Whitley, Woodford, among others.

The governor noted Arizona, which has a population about 1.5 times larger than Kentucky, reported more than 2,000 new cases Tuesday.

“If that continues, Arizona could be in for another shutdown. That’s not what we want to happen in Kentucky,” Beshear said.

“Kentuckians are doing a good job, but we have to continue doing it,” he added.

When asked about the return of college football, Beshear said he expected to be watching games this fall.

“I believe we will have college football in the fall, pending how the outbreak is doing. Whether we have fans and how many fans will depend on the number of cases, the states, and what the conferences do,” he said, noting on large gatherings the states would have to get together and reach an agreement on how they would be handled.