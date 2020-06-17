400 Kentucky kids on Make-A-Wish waiting list, you can help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation is to grant the wish of every eligible child. That work continues despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana supporters have helped grant more than 17,000 wishes to children with critical illnesses.

- Advertisement -

Faith Hacker, Senior Development Officer, says, “A wish just gives them hope where every day they don’t have to think about the next doctors appointment or the next treatment.”

Hacker says one of the best things is, “Hearing the kids that have gone on their wishes and they come back and they talk about it.”

Hacker says the wishes mean so much to some children, it inspires them to want to give back, “And want to do things to help other kids like them.”

In order to grant those wishes, Hacker says the foundation relies on financial donations, gift cards and volunteers.

“We have over 400 kids in Kentucky waiting and volunteers are the first line with those kids,” said Hacker. “We give gift cards, thinking of you gifts and icebreaker gifts, so while they’re waiting we send things out to them in the mail.”

Donations can be made online HERE.