Tunnel Ridge Road in Gorge to be closed next week for repairs

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A popular road in the Red River Gorge will be closed part of next week for repairs.

Tunnel Ridge Road — Forest Route 39 — will be temporarily closed for repairs June 22-25. Gates will close Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. Tunnel Ridge Road provides access to popular destinations such as Gray’s Arch and Auxier Ridge (click here to view map 2020tunnelridgeclosedmap_pdf).

As visitation to the popular Red River Gorge of the Daniel Boone National Forest has increased in recent years, so have the impacts on infrastructure.

The Red River Gorge is a regional icon and international destination with heavy visitor use experienced daily and year-round. Heavy vehicle use of the road displaces gravel and exposes potholes, making vehicle travel challenging.

With increased use comes a need for an increased frequency of maintenance and reconstruction.

The U.S. Forest Service is working cooperatively with Powell County Tourism and Powell County to maintain this popular road for the enjoyment of visitors.

The Forest Service asks visitors to not park vehicles in front of closed gates or block emergency vehicle access. Tunnel Ridge Road will reopen 9 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

For information, contact the Cumberland Ranger District at 606-784-6428 or visit the Daniel Boone National Forest website at www.usda.gov/dbnf.

Updates will also be posted on Facebook: www.facebook.com/danielboonenf.