Tim Couch named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (UK Athletics) – Former Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch has been named to the 2021 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today. Couch is one of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

A storied name of the Kentucky program, Couch, was the team’s quarterback from 1996-98. After giving up his senior season of eligibility, he was drafted as the No. 1 pick by Cleveland in the 1999 NFL Draft. In 1998, the junior quarterback was named a first-team All-American and consensus Southeastern Conference Player of the Year. Couch completed 400 of 553 passes for 4,275 yards and 36 touchdowns and led the nation in pass completions while ranked second in completion percentage, passing yardage and touchdown passes, and fourth in total offense. After guiding the Wildcats to the Outback Bowl, UK’s first New Year’s Day bowl appearance in 47 years, Couch finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting. He was also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award as a junior and sophomore. His breakout sophomore campaign featured 363 of 547 passes completed for 3,884 yards and 37 touchdowns while leading the nation in pass attempts, completions, yardage, and completion percentage. Also during his sophomore year, Couch earned second-team All-SEC honors and finished ninth in Heisman voting. He played in seven games as a true freshman, with two starts. Career wise, Couch completed 795 passes on 1,184 attempts for 8,435 yards and 74 touchdowns. The legend ended his career with seven NCAA records, 14 SEC records, and 26 school records.

The announcement of the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be made in early 2021, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class Presented by ETT will be officially inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, 2021, at the New York Hilton Midtown. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2021 season.

The 2021 voting deadline is July 7. If you would like to become a member and receive this year’s ballot, please contact NFF Director of Membership Ron Dilatush at rdilatush@footballfoundation.com.