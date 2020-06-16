Sunny and Warm Weather Continues

We started off the work week with a good mix of sun and clouds and if you’re a fan of this trend it’s not going away. High pressure stationed to our north will assist in keeping up dry sunny for next couple of days. The next chance of showers moves in Thursday and Friday and even those are afternoon isolated ones. Enjoy the nice weather!

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

Jroth@wtvq.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

TODAY – Expect mostly sunny skies with a spot shower possible in eastern Kentucky, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT – Expect mostly clears skies; lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

—–

