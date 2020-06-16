Man found shot to death in Versailles

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Versailles Police are investigating a crime that rarely happens in Woodford County, a homicide.

The Woodford County coroner says 66-year old David Clark was found shot to death in his home on Clifton Road Sunday afternoon.

The coroner says his office is awaiting preliminary autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner.

Investigators say Clark was a retired pipe-fitter who farmed.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to contact Versailles Police at 859-873-3126.