James Lane in Lexington to be closed in July

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington is replacing the 90-year-old bridge over Shannon Run on James Lane starting on Monday, July 6.

Construction is expected to be completed in late August.

- Advertisement -

The bridge, built in 1934 or 1935, is being replaced because it is beyond its serviceable life and has begun to heavily deteriorate, the city said.

The project is estimated to cost $231,221.20.

James Lane will be closed during the construction and detours will be marked. James Lane runs between Military Pike and Delaney Ferry Road.