FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – I-75 north and southbound between mile marker 99 southbound and 101 northbound is limited to at best one lane because of a fire and medical call.

Southbound at the 99 mile marker is a pick-up truck and loaded trailer on fire.

- Advertisement -

Northbound at the 101 mile marker is a medical call.

Expect delays.