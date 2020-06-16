COVID-19 case closes Capital City Activity Center

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – An employee of the Capital City Activity Center in Frankfort has tested positive for COVID-19, so the center is closed to employees for at least the rest of this week, according to The State Journal.

The center has been closed to the general public since the pandemic hit in March.

Citing a letter from the center’s board of directors, the report says Franklin County Emergency Management delivered a week’s worth of shelf stable meals on Monday to all meal recipients since the center’s kitchen is closed. Pickup meals at the center are not currently available.

The report says 200 meals a day will be provided, but they are not the usual hot meals.

SERVPRO cleaned the center on Monday, according to the newspaper report.

All the employees, including drivers, were tested for the coronavirus on Monday, according to the report.

The only other detail released about the employee who tested positive for the virus is that they always wore a mask at work and it’s not known how or where they picked-up the virus.

The Franklin County Health Department was notified of the positive test, according to the report.

The center serves people over the age of 50 by providing programs, activities and opportunities for education and good health, including meal delivery.