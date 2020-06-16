Bridge work to close I-75 northbound lane

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lane on I-75 northbound will be closed Wednesday for bridge work.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the closure will be at mile marker 97.6 on the Clays Ferry Bridge which is located on the Fayette-Madison County line.

The closure will be the right slow lane from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Two lanes will be open for travel.

Motorists should expect delays.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.