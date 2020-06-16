BREAKING: Congressman Andy Barr’s wife dies unexpectedly at home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Congressman Andy Barr’s office says his wife, Carol, died unexpectedly Tuesday at the Barr family home.

“Congressman Andy Barr’s wife Carol passed away suddenly tonight at the family home in Lexington. During this tragic time, we respectfully ask for privacy for Congressman Barr and his family to grieve Mrs. Barr being called home to heaven. Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters,” Rep. Barr’s Chief of Staff Mary Rosado wrote.

According to the University of Kentucky’s College of Communication and Information, Carol Barr worked in pharmaceuticals for Pfizer and was a University of Kentucky graduate. According to the college, she also spent two years serving as Executive Director of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.

Several people are sharing condolences with the Barr family.

“Britainy and I are heartbroken for U.S. Rep. Andy Barr and his family tonight at the sad news of the unexpected passing of the congressman’s wife, Carol. We are praying for the Barr family,” Governor Andy Beshear wrote.

“My heart goes out to Andy on the sudden passing of his beautiful wife and wonderful mother to their two girls, Carol. My family and I ask all Kentuckians to extend your heartfelt sympathy to the Barr and Leavell families, not only now but in the days and weeks to come,” Auditor Mike Harmon wrote.

“Sending condolences to Rep. Andy Barr on the sudden passing of his wife, Carol. Join me in sending prayers and love to the entire family,” former Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes wrote on Twitter.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to Congressman Barr and his entire family for their loss. Thoughts and prayers from me and my entire family are with you at this incredibly difficult time,” Ben Self, Chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, wrote.

“My prayers are with Rep. Andy Barr, his children, and his entire family. This is an unimaginable loss. While we may disagree politically, we’re both family men and I can’t fathom the pain he must be experiencing right now,” Josh Hicks, a Democrat planning to run against the congressman, wrote.

“Heartbroken to learn of Carol Barr’s passing. Carol was a wonderful mother and wife, and she was beloved by all who knew her. She will be deeply missed. My heartfelt prayers are with Andy, their children, and their entire family as they mourn this unspeakable loss,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron wrote.