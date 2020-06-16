$55 million in fed funds for Mountain Parkway work

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state is receiving $55.15 million in federal funds to expand and improve safety along the Mountain Parkway in Eastern Kentucky.

The project will widen and improve 11 miles of the Parkway in Wolfe County, helping creating a four-lane corridor for cars and trucks traveling between I-64 and rural Eastern Kentucky.

The funds are from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program, according to Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced the funding.

The INFRA grant will fund the following:

Upgrade the last remaining two-lane section of the Mountain Parkway corridor between I-64 and Salyersville;

Improve the safety and efficiency of travel through the corridor;

Provide for the reconstruction of the existing Campton interchange (KY 191) to allow full eastbound and westbound access;

Modernize the Hazel Green interchange (KY 1010) to improve safety and mobility.

Moving forward with construction on the Wolfe County segment will bring the Mountain Parkway Expansion one step closer to closing the only gap in a 400-mile, four-lane, high-speed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky, said Jim Gray, Secretary of Transportation.

“Closing this gap is an investment in safety, in future economic development and most of all, in Kentuckians,” Gray said.

This investment in the Parkway will also provide significant support for Kentucky’s growing shipping, manufacturing and logistics industries.

Updates on this project can be found on the Mountain Parkway Expansion website at www.mtnparkway.com