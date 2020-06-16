18th night of protests downtown; a divide in approach

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Monday marks the 18th night of protests in downtown Lexington.

The night began with marching down Main Street like normal, but when it came to Lexington Police the group had different opinions.

Branden Barber, considered one of the youth protest organizers, wanted to urge the group to have casual conversation with officers about who they are as people.

Barber asking officers like, ‘What’s your favorite type of shoes when you’re not in uniform,’ ‘Do you prefer Netflix or Hulu?”

Then he told the group that he believes in the power of unity and breaking barriers with police with words.

Other organizers agree they have words for police. But not the same kind as Barber.

Sarah Williams and April Taylor don’t agree with Barber. They call that being a police apologist and if people are angry with police let them.

Most of the group seemed to side with Williams and Taylor while only a couple continued conversation with police.

Angela Douglas has been out as often as she can over the last three weeks and says she wishes there wasn’t a divide because it takes away from the greater goal.

“I think that’s unfair and I feel like you know we’re chanting ‘United we stand, divided we fall,’ but that’s division in our group and it’s important that we stick together on this issue because it’s not about me or anybody else in the group, it’s about the issue,” Douglas said.

At the end of the night leaders reminded the group city council is scheduled to hold a 1 p.m. virtual meeting on Tuesday to address protesters’ demands.