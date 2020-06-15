Tracking Warmer Temperatures

A pesky weather maker will continue to increase clouds and spark showers and storms, especially in Eastern Kentucky. Temperatures cool from the upper 70s on Tuesday to around 90 by the first day of Summer.
TONIGHT – Mostly clear as lows cool to the middle 50s.
TUESDAY – Partly cloudy, with a few showers and storms, as highs warm to the upper 70s.
