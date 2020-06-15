Railbird Music Fest cancels 2020, sets eyes on 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Railbird Festival 2020 has been cancelled due because of concerns over the coronavirus.

The festival was scheduled Aug. 22-23 on the grounds at Keenland Race Track.

“Rest assured Railbird will return to the grounds at Keeneland August 20-21, 2021,” organizers posted on the event’s Web site.

Current ticket holders will have the opportunity to retain their ticket(s) for Railbird 2021 by logging into their Front Gate account and selecting the rollover option before Monday, July 13 at 8 p.m.

All ticket holders who do not select the rollover option will be automatically refunded in as few as 30 days after July 13. Full details will be sent to 2020 ticket holders soon.

“We cannot thank the city of Lexington, our dedicated fans and partners, and everyone who’s come together to help build this amazing experience enough for their continued support,” organizers said.

“We plan to keep the spirit of Railbird alive by moving forward with the release of our 2020 Railbird Select Single Barrel Bourbons. All 2020 ticket holders who choose to retain their ticket(s) for 2021 will have early access to purchase these exclusive bottles from festival partners and collaborators at Justins’ House of Bourbon this fall.