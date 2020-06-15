Passed out driver, parents end up in jail

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man and a woman are charged with wanton

endangerment after they allegedly pass out leaving drugs and an AR-15 assault rifle in reach of two children, ages 5 and 7.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, it was the 5-year-old who alerted authorities by calling 911 at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday asking for help because he couldn’t get his father to wake up.

According to the sheriff, 37-year-old Steven Ray Chandler and 38-year-old Nila Maria Callahan, both of Betty Lane in London, were charged with wanton endangerment. Chandler also was charged on a warrant from Whitley County.

Deputy Tommy Houston along with Deputy James Fox responded to the call on Betty Lane about two miles south of London and were greeted by the 5-year-old boy who took to his father who was out with his head on the kitchen table.

Deputies alerted Laurel County EMS who arrived at the scene and were finally able to awaken the father. In addition, deputies learned from the five-year-old that his “mommy was in her room.

Root said deputies went to that room and found a woman on the floor passed out. Beside her on a table was a plate with white residue, a straight razor blade, straws with white residue inside all of them all within a child’s reach.

Deputies located another child present in the residence – a seven-year-old boy and noted that approximately six feet from the bed where the child was sleeping was an AR–15 style rifle sticking out of a backpack, according to the sheriff.

In an unrelated case, 38-year-old Julie Wagers, of Middletown, Ohio, was arrested at about

2:30 a.m. Sunday on KY 192 following a traffic stop for an expired plate on the gold Mercedes-Benz she was driving.

She was charged with DUI and a variety of other traffic offenses, as well as possession of LSD.

And in another unrelated case, 27-year-old Megan Rethmeyer, of Lexington, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property, possession of meth and other offenses.

Deputy Robert Reed along with Deputy Brent France arrested her on Bob Deaton Road,

about eight miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a person apparently passed out in a tan-colored Arcadia.

When deputies arrived, they found Rethmeyer in the driver’s seat and noted a small baggie of meth spilled onto her lap. In addition, deputies also located a shotgun with several inches cut off the end of the barrel and determined that the vehicle was a reported stolen.