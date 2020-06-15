Girl Scouts donate 7,056 boxes of cookies to God’s Pantry Food Bank

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road donated 588 cases of cookies that will be distributed to twelve of God’s Pantry Food Bank’s partner agencies in central and eastern Kentucky.

The 7,056 donated boxes are valued at nearly $30,000, according to the Girl Scouts. The donation is part of the Wilderness Road Council’s ‘Operation Sweet Treat’ program. Girl Scout cookie customers buy cookies and donate them back to important causes.

God’s Pantry Food Bank says it will send the cookies to food pantries and meal programs in the eastern two-thirds of the state, including programs that serve the homeless and a children’s feeding program.

“At a time when food insecurity is even more pervasive due to the impact of COVID-19, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is grateful for the opportunity to make a contribution that will support the critical work of God’s Pantry Food Bank and provide local families and individuals who need it most,” says Susan Douglas, CEO, Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road.

This donation is the council’s single largest community contribution for the 2020 Cookie Season. The council is made up of more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and one county in Ohio.

God’s Pantry Food Bank serves 50-counties where more than 253,000 people are food insecure, meaning they don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to the pantry. The food bank partners with more than 400 food pantries and meal programs.

“Research tells us that food insecurity is an ongoing problem in central and eastern Kentucky, where 1-in-5 children do not know where their next meal will come from. With the increase in demand we have seen we know those numbers are higher as a result of COVID-19,” says Michael Halligan, CEO, God’s Pantry Food Bank. “This donation will put a smile on the faces of so many during these unprecedented times.”

