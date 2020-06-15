Deputies seek driver who ran over rescue worker

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Wayne County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for the driver and the car involved in a hit-and-run Saturday where a member of the Wayne County Rescue Squad was hit.

Deputies say it happened around 4 p.m. on West Kentucky Highway 90.

- Advertisement -

The sheriff’s office was investigating a deadly crash and rescue squad members were part of a traffic control roadblock at the scene.

Deputies say when a driver approached, rescue squad members directed the man to stop, but they say he did not, hit a rescue squad member and drove-off.

The victim, whose name was not released, was treated and released from the hospital.

Investigators say the car was a silver or gray Jeep Cherokee Laredo with a Kentucky license plate with the first three numbers: 070.

Deputies say the driver had gray/salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 606-348-5416.