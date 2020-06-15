Closure of KY 1526 in Bullitt County for slide repair work

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises drivers of a temporary total closure next week on a portion KY 1526, or Brooks Hill Road, in Bullitt County.

KYTC maintenance crews will be performing slide repair work beginning Monday, June 22. KY 1526 will be closed between mile marker 6 and mile marker 5. Work is scheduled to be completed by the end of the week.

Portable message boards are in the area to notify drivers of the work. Drivers should find an alternate route.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur.

Additional information is available HERE.