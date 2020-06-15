$55 million in fed funds for Mountain Parkway work

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state is receiving $55.15 million in federal funds to expand and improve safety along the Mountain Parkway in Eastern Kentucky.

The project will widen and improve 11 miles of the Parkway in Wolfe County, helping creating a four-lane corridor for cars and trucks traveling between I-64 and rural Eastern Kentucky.

The funds are from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant program, according to Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, who announced the funding.