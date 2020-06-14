Woman accused of showing up at sheriff’s office under the influence

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Knox County sheriff’s deputies didn’t have to leave the office to make a public intoxication arrest, because the accused walked-in to the office under the influence, according to investigators.

Deputies say 35-year old Samantha Sizemore-Asher, of Woolum, resisted arrest after she was told she was being taken into custody.

Investigators say she yelled at cursed at deputies during her arrest and transport to the Knox County Detention Center.

Deputies say she was charged with public intoxication, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct 1st degree.