A Pesky Upper Level Low Continues to Spark Showers and Storms

An upper level low will hang out continuing our chances for showers, storms, and cool temperatures next week. Expect the best chances for showers and storms across Eastern Kentucky. Highs warm from the middle 70s on Monday to around 90 by next weekend. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy as lows cool to the middle 50s.
MONDAY – Partly cloudy, with showers and storms, as highs warm to the middle 70s.
