State Police investigating Floyd County shooting; one person in critical condition

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say one person was shot and is in critical condition.

Troopers say a caller reported someone lying in the street on Bobcat Boulevard and Betsy Layne who looked like they had been assaulted.

When first responders got to the scene they found the victim with a gunshot wound and he was transported to the Pikeville Medical Center.

Detectives say they have several leads in this ongoing investigation, but anyone with information is still encouraged to contact KSP at (606)433-7711.