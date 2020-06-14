Rockslide repair to cause Harlan County delays

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A road in Harlan County will be closed during the day Tuesday through Thursday while crews rapir rock slide damage.

According to the Kentucky Teansportation Department, slide repair operations at mile point 21.77 on KY 221 will occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Drivers who travel the area should find an alternate route, be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and drive safely around work crews.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.