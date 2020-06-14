Laurel County Sheriff searching for two unrelated missing people

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday night Laurel County Sheriff’s Office put out notices about two different, unrelated missing persons cases.

Isaiah Nolan ,15, was last seen off Blackwater Church Road, 11 miles East of London, Friday around 10 a.m., deputies say.

Nolan was last seen in a bright yellow t-shirt, red basketball shorts and black and white striped tennis shoes.

Logan N. North, 27, was last seen off Echo Valley Road, seven miles South of London, on June 3 around 1 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

A photo of North was not provided.

Deputies say North may be driving a green Ford Fusion.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of either is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (606)864-6600.