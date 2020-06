FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Saturday Gov. Beshear’s office says two more Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

The total number in Kentucky now at 499 deaths.

According to the state, there were 315 new cases of covid-19 reported as of 4 p.m. Saturday.

Governor Andy Beshear says overall, the state now has at least 12,445 positive cases of the coronavirus .