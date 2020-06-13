An amazing Sunday with warmer temperatures coming

After a beautiful Saturday it appears that were will be in for another repeat performance for Sunday with a few changes. A cooler air-mass will move through during the day. This will only allow highs to reach the mid to upper 70s instead of the 80s we saw today.

As the short wave moves across Kentucky a few spot showers could pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. The impact on this is expected to minimal at best so don’t change your plans if you have something for outside tomorrow.

Meteorologist Justin Roth

ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ

Lexington, KY

WHAT TO EXPECT

TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies tonight with a spot shower possible lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY – Expect partly sunny skies with a few scattered showers, highs will be in the mid 70s.

