State police says motorcyclist killed in crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police says a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Kentucky 93 Friday night.

Troopers say 27-year-old Jeffrey Barrett was driving North on KY 93 and Mark Driver, 49, was driving South. Driver attempted a left turn onto KY 3305 and two collided, according to state police.

The Lyon County Coroner pronounced Barrett dead on scene.

After the collision, Driver lost control and crashed into another vehicle, this one unoccupied, police said.

Trooper say Driver and his passengers were not hurt in the crash.

KY 93 was shut down for about four hours and Trooper Aaron Jestes continues to investigate the collision.