PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police say first responders found a body inside a structure while fighting a fire early Saturday morning.

Troopers say it happened along Grapevine Road in the Feds Creek Community.

The Pike County Coroner pronounced the victim dead on scene. The identity of the person has not been released.

Arson investigators along with state police are investigating what started the fire.