Lexington Fire Department sends two rounds of firefighters to Branch and Bark

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fire investigators are looking into how Branch and Bark caught fire Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to the Branch and Bark fire near Winchester Road around 3 p.m.

- Advertisement -

Lexington Fire Department says the fire was so big a second round of firefighters had to be sent to the building.

About 50 firefighters were working the scene , according to the fire department.

Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says it’s not clear if any employees of the wood company Branch and Bark were there at the time, but there weren’t any injuries.