LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car hit a house on East Main Street in Mercer County early this morning, according to Mercer County Fire District.

From the photos posted to Facebook from Mercer County Fire District, it looks like the car drove through what would have been the living room.

Mercer county fire district says the driver has minor injuries, and no one else was hurt.

What happened leading up to the crash is still under investigation.