Woman nearly drowns in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A woman nearly drowned Thursday night around Laurel Lake Spillway, according to emergency manager Danny Moses.

Moses says around 7 p.m. a woman in her 30s was on a float and had a panic attack when it flipped. Her significant other and others helped pull her to the banks and did CPR. Moses says she had water in her lungs, but several people did CPR, including a physician’s assistant who was with him. Doctors at Corbin Hospital revived her.

She almost drowned near where Moses and crews have been searching for a missing swimmer since Saturday afternoon.

He says a man was swimming with his wife and friend below the Laurel River Dam when the gates opened to generate electricity and the man was pulled away.

Crews say they’l begin looking for him again Friday morning.