Scott County high school graduates celebrate in car parade Friday

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The three area high schools in Scott County each hosted a graduate parade this week.

ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine attended Friday night’s Great Crossing High School parade.

Phoenix Horizon Community hosted a parade Thursday and Scott County High School’s is on Saturday, both at 6 p.m.

If anyone wishing to watch the parade didn’t get to in person, a virtual program is released each night on YouTube.

Scott County schools still has a pending face-to-face event for graduates at each school scheduled at the end of July. It’s unclear if the event will be able to take place at this time.