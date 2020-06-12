Scott County high school graduates celebrate in car parade Friday

By
WTVQ Admin
-
0

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The three area high schools in Scott County each hosted a graduate parade this week.

ABC 36’s Bobbi McSwine attended Friday night’s Great Crossing High School parade.

Phoenix Horizon Community hosted a parade Thursday and Scott County High School’s is on Saturday, both at 6 p.m.

If anyone wishing to watch the parade didn’t get to in person, a virtual program is released each night on YouTube.

Scott County schools still has a pending face-to-face event for graduates at each school scheduled at the end of July. It’s unclear if the event will be able to take place at this time.

