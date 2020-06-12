Sheriff: Husband shoots wife twice, then turns gun on himself; wife in critical condition

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – One man is dead and his wife has been airlifted to the UK Medical Center in Lexington following a domestic disturbances that turned violent Friday afternoon.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root the shooting occurred at about 4:30 p.m. at a home on Allen School Road north of London near the Victory community. One person was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound when deputies arrived and another was in critical condition.

Deputies say the man, Charlie Sizemore, 59, shot his wife, Elaine Sizemore, in the neck and in the back before turning the gun on himself.

As of Friday night, the wife is in critical condition.

According to the sheriff’s office, nine children were outside at the time of the shooting.

A 9 mm pistol was recovered, Root said.

Those working the case for the sheriff’s department are Lt. Chris Edwards, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Brad Mink, Deputy Allen Turner, Deputy Hunter Disney, and Deputy Daniel Reed. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department and Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.