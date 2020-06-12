Man killed jumping from tracks onto Broadway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police have part of the outbound lanes of North Broadway blocked after a man jumped off the Corman Railroad overpass near Loudon Avenue.

The man died in the incident, which happened just before 2 p.m. According to witnesses, he landed in front of a car driven by a woman, who was able to stop beore hitting him.

The woman was emotional at the scene describing the ordel to police and to her brother who came to the scene for emotional support..

The Fayette County Coroner’s office has just arrived on the scene.

Investigators were stopping trains from coming through the area while the coroner and officers checked the area along the tracks for evidence and identification.

The man’s age, identity and other details aren’t known yet.