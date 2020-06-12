Home News Local News LexArts raising funds to finish mural project at Health Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- LexArt is raising funds to finish a mural project put on hold by coronavirus.

Before the outbreak, LexArts partnered with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department to create a new mural for the department’s building on Loudon Avenue and Newtown Pike.

Lexingtonians got the chance to vote on their favorite mural design. 872 votes gave Jeremy Burch’s design the win.

There is no installation date set yet. LexArts says that will be determined as funds are raised. There is a $12,000 budget to pay Burch and cover materials and installation costs.

