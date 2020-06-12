Gov. Beshear: COVID-19 cases “in all but one Kentucky county”

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear says every county in Kentucky has seen a case of COVID-19, with the exception of one.

Gov. Beshear posted on Twitter Friday, saying in part, “Robertson County is the only county that we don’t have a COVID case in.”

Robertson County is located in the north eastern portion of the state.

Gov. Beshear shared a map highlighting the number of cases by county. The post by Beshear added, “It means the virus has no geographic boundaries and any place can become a hot spot.”

Gov. Beshear continues to urge Kentuckians to wear face masks, social distance and practice frequent hand washing. For the latest COVID-19 numbers, click HERE.