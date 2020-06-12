Georgetown College Tigers football team eager to prepare for shortened season

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Georgetown College’s Bill Cronin is entering his 23rd season coaching the Tigers. He’s been on the staff for more than 30 years and now he’s dealing with something he’s never had to….trying to start football practice during a pandemic.

“Hopefully we’ll never have to go through this again,” Cronin said. “You know it is challenging for everybody and I can’t believe some of the decisions that have to be made about how we’re going to go forward and progress.”

Cronin and other NAIA coaches got word last weekend things are progressing. Student athletes will be allowed to begin full pad practices in August.

“August 15th I think it is, we can start bringing them back in campus and get in a routine of hot whole team here,” Cronin says. “Obviously, pads don’t go on until the 15th of August so it’ll creep up on us pretty fast I have a feeling.”

Once things kickoff this fall, Cronin is dealing with the thought hundreds of coaches at all levels are thinking about, football with no fans.

“I think the closer we get to August we won’t really know what’s gonna happen with fans in the stands. I hate to think we’ll have to play without fans, but I guess that is a reality for us all.”

Games will start later than usual and the season will be shorter with only 9 games featuring all divisional opponents. The tigers kick off their season September 12th at home against Thomas more.

“I like the fact that we’re playing our divisional games. I think that’s the right move. We are going to play two opponents twice. No one enjoys doing that, but again it’s something we all have to accept has to be done this year.”

The shortened schedule also cuts down on travel.

“Well that’s going to save us a trip to Florida,” Cronin added. “We were scheduled to have to go to a Florida and have to play. That was in Week Two, which is kinda crazy to think the guys were going to get on a plane and head down to Florida with all this going on.”

While things will be much different, Cronin believes it’s what needed to happen.

“I think the conference did what they needed to do. I think our school is equipped to be able to compete, have fun and still have a great experience for these kids.”