Two people shot in Georgetown near Southern Elementary

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two people are in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Wednesday night in Georgetown.

Georgetown Police say they received multiple 911 calls at 8:03 p.m. from Fairfax Drive in the area of Towson Way near Southern Elementary School. Some callers reported hearing shots. Others said there had been a shooting.

While officers were on the way there, they say they received a report of two people with gunshot wounds at the Showalter Shell Station on Showalter Drive and South Broadway.

They did find two people there who had been shot and processed the scene, which included a car the victims were in. Officers think they were shot on Fairfax Drive then either drove themselves or had someone else drive them to the Shell Station on Showalter.

Both people were taken to Lexington hospitals.