Surprise 100th birthday party for Lexington woman

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- A Lexington woman got quite the surprise on her 100th birthday.

Dozens of cars drove by Helen Evans’s home honking and wishing her a happy birthday. Evans also received birthday messages from Mayor Linda Gorton and Governor Andy Beshear.

Evans was born in Lexington on June 11, 1920. During those hundred years, she graduated from UK’s College of Home economics, served in the Women’s Army Corp during World War II and served as the director to the lieutenant governor’s mansion.

She said hitting 100 doesn’t feel any different than the day before and that she’s still more than capable of driving around town.

“Don’t let the cat out of the bag that I’m now 100 because the city might want to have a separate driving test,” said Evans. “I’ve told everyone that if they see a reason that I’m not driving properly to speak up. I dare them to try and take my keys.”

Evans credits great family genes for her long life. Now that she’s at the century mark, her next goal is to live another 100 years.