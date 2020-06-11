Red Mile in Lexington opens its doors, customers are excited

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A few attractions across Kentucky re-opened Thursday, including Red Mile Gaming and Racing in Lexington.

It’s been months since the popular gaming location closed its doors, and employees say the line was stretching out of the door as soon as it re-opened at 2 p.m.

Marketing Director Mary Catherine Jones says the building is armed with sanitizing products, is frequently cleaned, and all customers must wear masks to enter.

Jones also says Red Mile can hold around 550 people, but is operating at a much lower capacity for now.

She says it’s great to be back because the people are more than just customers.

“We really have missed out guests,” Jones says. “We really think of this place as family, so these guests are people we know and love and we’re really happy to invite them back in today.”

Jane Tucker, a Red Mile customer, says she’s excited to get back outdoors.

“Yes!” Jones exclaims. “Finally. It feels good to get out and do something different besides going straight to work.”

Tucker says she encourages everyone to get to Red Mile and have a good time.

For more information, visit Red Mile’s website.