Liberty boy sells soap to buy prostheses for others

LIBERTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – When you’re young, everything in the world doesn’t always make sense, but sometimes that young innocence can make a difference.



There’s a young boy in Liberty Kentucky that may inspire you.

When Scott Dean saw a girl with a missing arm, he didn’t look away or make fun of her. He went to his mom concerned.

- Advertisement -

Amy Russell describes the moments, “We’ll he was telling me about her he was saying it’s just so sad mom so that’s just kind of how our talk about the prosthetic and how these things out there to help kiddos to accomplish anything that he can accomplish so it made him feel better but it made him want to help

out.”

From here a charity was born. The Love of Bubbles Organization, Scott Dean says his charity is, “For kids that don’t have arms and legs so that they can do

stuff that people with arms and legs can do.”

Overall they make soap. Different molds, shapes, colors, you name it, there working on it. Amy says it’s a team effort, “He’s worked very hard and he’s been here with me and I’ve helped make the soap obviously but he’s been here every step helping out, going to Hobby Lobby choosing our scents and molds together.”

It’s not just Scott Dean and mom too it’s become a family mission with brothers Alex and Jasper helping where they can too. Amy says, “But we’ve done very well, he and his brothers are donating all of their birthday money this year to it. So we have tallied all that up yet, there’s still a little bit of that coming in.”

An individual prosthetic costs about $10,000, but he isn’t intimidated by that number. When asked how many prosthetic they’ll be able donate to people Scott Dean said, “I probably want to get about 60,000”

His mom, Amy, was a bit surprised by his number but ready for any challenge adding, “my number is we will keep going as long as people support

this cause we would love to give out as many as we can.”

If you’re looking to help out go to The Love of Bubbles on Facebook.